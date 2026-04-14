Russia tests technology for controlling 10 loitering munitions at once

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Rostec specialists have developed a technology for the group deployment of attack drones. Combat vehicles in this system automatically exchange target data with each other, the state tech corporation reported.

The solution has undergone preliminary testing at a test site using practical targets. The system is based on Supercam unmanned aerial vehicles. It consists of aircraft-type loitering munitions, modified for data transmission, launchers, and a vehicle-mounted control center.

"During the tests, a group of drones hovered over the area in target search mode. The first drone to detect a target transmitted the data to the rest of the system’s drones. The target was then confirmed by a human operator, after which it was engaged by all drones in the group. With this technology, one person can control 10 loitering munitions simultaneously," Rostec said.

Upon detection, the system’s neural network automatically "recognizes" the targets and assigns tasks to the loitering munitions – the order in which they attack and which drone maintains objective control. Rostec added that testing of the system will continue.