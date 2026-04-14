France bars Russian diplomats from defending detained citizens — Pierre de Gaulle

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. France, contrary to the international law, forbids Russian diplomatic missions to provide support for Russians detained in the country, Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of French President (1959-1969) General Charles de Gaulle and president of the Foundation for Peace and Friendship Among Peoples, told TASS.

"This process is indeed highly politicized. I do not have access to real case files - this is a matter for international justice, international courts, and diplomacy to address. However, I know that even the basic diplomatic norms concerning access to such files are being violated. The French side does not provide them to the Russian Embassy," he said on the sidelines of the "Event Management Workshop."

According to de Gaulle, the unfolding events are unjust and discriminatory, and no one should hinder the work of diplomatic missions. He noted that justice should "fully carry out its responsibilities" and expressed hope that Moscow and Paris would soon overcome their political disagreements.