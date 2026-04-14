LUGANSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attacks have killed nearly 30 Russian civilians, including three children, and injured 170 people, including 12 minors, over the past week, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 170 people were injured, including 12 minors, and 29 people died, including three minors, in the Ukrainian shelling. <…> The largest number of casualties was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions, as well as in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

The diplomat noted that most civilian casualties, 174, were due to Ukrainian drone attacks. According to Miroshnik, Kiev has fired nearly 2,900 munitions at Russian regions in total.

At the same time, two civilians died and nine people, including a child, were injured when the Ukrainian armed forces violated the Easter ceasefire, the diplomat emphasized.

"In Lgov in the Kursk Region, a toddler and two adults were injured in a drone attack. In the Zaporozhye Region, two civilians died and six were injured in drone attacks. Nevertheless, the introduction of the Easter ceasefire has contributed to a decrease in the intensity of shelling and the number of tragic incidents resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as to the prevention of Ukrainian false-flag provocations against Orthodox believers," Miroshnik noted.

The diplomat recalled that during the Easter ceasefire, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the truce about 6,558 times. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until midnight on April 12 (from 1:00 p.m. GMT on April 11 until 9:00 p.m. on April 12).