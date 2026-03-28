Hundreds rally in Washington against US administration policy

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. Hundreds of people are taking part in a protest rally under the slogan No Kings against the policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump, a TASS correspondent reports.

Demonstrators lined the road in the prestigious Kalorama district, which hosts dozens of foreign diplomatic missions. Drivers of passing cars honk their horns in support.

The participants of the rally came with banners "No kings," "Stop Trump, save democracy," "Trump is mad," "End the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service," "No more wars at will".

"We are unhappy with the actions of the administration, which violates our rights and infringes on migrants. We demand respect for the constitution," one of the protesters, who introduced himself as James, told TASS. "Immigration and Customs Enforcement has become Trump's personal army. This is outrageous," said a young protester named Samantha. The situation at the venue of the action is calm. There is no visible police presence.

Other rallies under the No Kings slogan are taking place or will begin in the coming hours in Washington and its suburbs. According to media estimates, millions of Americans may attend thousands of such actions across the country. In October 2025, No Kings mass actions were estimated to have involved at least 7 million people.

Representatives of the current Washington administration have repeatedly said that about 25 million people illegally entered the country before Trump’s term in office began. They said they intend to carry out America’s largest deportation of illegal migrants. The administration's political opponents accused it of being excessively harsh against migrants.