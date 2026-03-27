Seligdar plans to produce about 9 tons of gold in 2026

YEKATERINBURG, March 27. /TASS/. Seligdar plans to produce 9 metric tons of gold, over 4,000 metric tons of tin and from 7 to 9 metric tons of silver this year, President of the mining company Alexander Krushch told TASS.

"Probably, it is early to speak about the next two [years]. We can speak about this year, this is 9 tons [of gold]. What we planned for tin, it amounts to 4,000 [tons] with a small upside," he said.

The company also plans to produce from 7 to 9 metric tons of silver, the chief executive noted. This indicator approximately stays flat in annual terms and revenues from its sales are about 1% from the total figure, he added.