Russian lawmakers discuss flights, visas, diplomatic property during US visit

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) delegation discussed issues related to flights between Russia and the US, visa issuance, and Moscow's diplomatic property during a visit to Washington, Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"Quite many issues were raised, which concern the potential development of our economic ties and the lifting of various restrictions on visas and flights," he specified. "We also brought up the issue of our diplomatic property frozen in the US," Nikonov added.

However, in his words, US sanctions on Russia are unlikely to be lifted quickly. "It’s not an easy process because a number of sanctions were introduced through a procedure that requires Congress’ decision," the senior lawmaker noted, adding that "it will be simply impossible" to have some of the restrictions lifted. Moreover, he believes that progress regarding the removal of sanctions can only be expected if efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict produce results.