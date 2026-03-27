Up to Kiev to decide whether to concede Donbass, not US — Rubio

PARIS, March 27. /TASS/. Kiev will decide on its own whether to make territorial concessions to Russia for the sake of a peace deal, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We've told the Ukrainian side what the Russians are insisting on. We're not advocating for it. We've explained it to them. It's their choice to make. It's not for us to make for them," he told reporters.

"The role we have played is to try to figure out what both sides want and see if we can bridge the middle ground. The decision ultimately is up to Ukraine. If they don't want to make certain decisions or certain concessions, then the war keeps going. Same with the Russian side. We're going to continue to try to facilitate what is possible."

Vladimir Zelensky told Le Monde on March 26 that he is not satisfied with the US proposal to provide security guarantees on the condition that Ukraine withdraws from Donbass. Earlier, Zelensky told Reuters he didn't like that US President Donald Trump is putting pressure on Kiev to achieve peace in Ukraine.