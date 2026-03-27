Russia successfully tests swarm drone attack tactics, developer says

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia has successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of swarm tactics using attack drones. According to the Advanced Research Foundation (ARF), three drones identified and simulated the destruction of an armored combat vehicle during recent tests.

The ARF, in collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, conducted these experiments at a designated training site as part of ongoing research by the Foundation’s Center for Special Projects. The drones, each capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 3 kilograms, operated independently to target and engage the simulated vehicle, showcasing the potential of drone swarms in modern combat scenarios.

The foundation clarified that, unlike individual UAVs, swarms are capable of conducting simultaneous reconnaissance, target identification, and engagement. Once launched, the attack UAVs hover over a designated area, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to search for targets. Data exchange among the UAVs is facilitated through mesh networks, enabling coordinated operations. Upon detecting and identifying a target, the operator confirms the command, prompting the UAVs to engage. Notably, one UAV initially provides monitoring data and subsequently directs its attack on the identified target.

Alexander Kondratyev, head of the ARF Center for Special Projects, explained, "Unmanned aerial vehicles are integral to modern combat operations. Many missions require a 'swarm' of UAVs operating autonomously and in a decentralized manner, without direct operator intervention. Deploying large numbers of UAVs simultaneously significantly enhances operational density: the battlefield becomes saturated with sensors, enemy air defenses become overwhelmed, and large-scale group strikes are executed with reduced risk to personnel. Although each UAV has a limited field of view and communication is restricted to nearby units, swarm intelligence enables these drones to act cohesively as a single entity. They can automatically assign roles and adapt swiftly to changing external conditions."

The foundation further noted that a single operator can effectively control up to ten attack drones. This capability facilitates autonomous patrols of designated areas, efficient distribution of identified targets, and assured elimination of threats. The swarm, developed by the Unmanned Systems group (the manufacturer of the Supercam UAV), comprises several modified fixed wing loitering munitions, specialized vehicles, and launchers. This technology proves effective against enemy personnel, equipment, and facilities.