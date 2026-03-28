Iran says destroyed US refueling aircraft at American base in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, March 28. /TASS/. One US military aerial refueling aircraft has been destroyed and three more were damaged following an Iranian strike on the US Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Saturday.

"Last night, the US base in Al-KHarj [in Saudi Arabia] was hit by missiles and drones in an operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC]," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

"In this successful operation, one refueling aircraft was completely destroyed and three more [refueling] aircraft were damaged and put out of operational mode," Zolfaghari added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.