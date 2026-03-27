Israel attacks heavy water plant in Iran’s Arak — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. Israel has attacked a heavy water plant near the city of Arak in central Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck the heavy water plant in Arak, central Iran," it said. "Heavy water is a unique material used to operate nuclear reactors, such as the inactive Arak reactor, which was originally designed to have weapons-grade plutonium production capabilities. These materials can also be used as a neutron source for nuclear weapons."

The IDF said on June 19, 2025 that it had attacked the inactive nuclear reactor in Arak.