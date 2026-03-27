Iran notifies of another strike on Bushehr nuke plant area — IAEA

VIENNA, March 28. /TASS/. Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of another attack on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant area, the agency said on X.

"The IAEA was informed by Iran of a new strike in the area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the third such incident in ten days. No damage to the operating reactor nor any radiation release was reported, and the condition of the plant is normal, Iran says," the post reads.

According to the agency, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again expressed deep concern about reports of military activity in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant as "it could cause a major radiological incident if the reactor were to be damaged." Grossi reiterated his call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.