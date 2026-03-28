Top US, EU diplomats have ‘headed exchange’ over Ukraine settlement — media

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had "a heated exchange" during a G7 ministers meeting, the Axios news website reported.

According to its sources, Kallas criticized the US for not increasing pressure on Russia. Rubio was visibly annoyed, the sources said. "We are doing the best we can to end the war. If you think you can do it better, go ahead. We will step aside," he said, raising his voice.

According to the media outlet, Rubio noted the US was trying to talk to both sides, but was only helping one side, Ukraine, with weapons, intelligence and other support.

One of the sources said that "several European ministers in the room interjected to say they still wanted the US to pursue Russia-Ukraine diplomacy.".