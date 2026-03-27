Rosatom spends huge amounts on tech sovereignty projects — CEO

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Rosatom’s investments in technological sovereignty projects are estimated at hundreds of billions of rubles, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Despite all the budget constraints, we spend hundreds of billions of rubles to support technological sovereignty projects," he said, cited by Strana Rosatom industry newspaper.

Russia plans to develop a national uranium program this year, Likhachev noted.

"We have created the Uranium Council. Rosatom plans to draw up the national uranium program in 2026," he said. The program should provide for Russian interests in the first instance and to work for interests of the global market in the second instance, where Russia should maintain its presence, the chief executive stressed.