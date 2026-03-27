Pressing matters and socks with Trump’s image: Russian delegation’s visit to US

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Preparations for the US visit by a delegation of members of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, were held behind closed doors to avoid potential provocations, Mikhail Delyagin, a member of the delegation, said.

According to another delegation member, Vyacheslav Nikonov, who is first deputy chairman of the Duma international committee, the Russian lawmakers’ meeting with their US colleagues in Washington focus on a number of pressing issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.

TASS has summed up what is known about the Russian lawmakers’ visit to the United States to this moment.

Preparations for the visit

Preparations for the Russian delegation’s visit to US Congress were held in secret, Delyagin said.

According to Delyagin, this shroud of secrecy was needed to avoid potential provocations by forces "seeking to drag the United States into expanding support for Ukraine."

Members of the delegation were approved by the country’s leadership.

The briefing given to the delegation was highly professional, concrete, and honest, Delyagin said.

Members of the delegation were temporarily exempt from sanctions and granted entry visas in due time, he noted.

According to Delyagin, this demonstrates that the US Department of State and a larger part of the US executive branch are interested in normalizing relations with Russia.

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The State Duma delegation sees its mission as trying to restore the entire infrastructure of cooperation, Nikonov said.

According to Nikonov, the dialogue between the State Duma delegation and the counterparts in Washington is proceeding better than expected.

Pressing issues linked to the Ukrainian crisis are among the topics members of the Russian delegation are discussing with US lawmakers.

Russia and the United States have agreed to resume the work of the group on bilateral ties, he stated.

The State Duma delegation proposed that US officials come to Moscow for the Victory Day parade on May 9, State Duma deputy speaker Boris Chernyshev, who is a member of the delegation, said.

At a meeting with the Russian State Duma delegation in Washington, Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, promised to discuss with US President Donald Trump the potential admission of Russian athletes to the Olympics in the United States, said Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chair of the State Duma international committee.

The Russian lawmakers’ program for March 27 includes a series of bilateral meetings, including at the US National Security Council.

Apart from that, they will meet with a large number of analysts, Delyagin added.

Potential return visit

Following this round of interparliamentary dialogue in Washington, US congressmen have a standing invitation to visit Russia, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

Russian State Duma lawmakers expect their US counterparts to pay a return visit to Russia before July, Nikonov said.

Presents

The Russian parliamentary delegation and US congressmen exchanged symbolic presents, as is customary, Delyagin said.

According to the lawmaker, the US side initially asked to refrain from presents but later the concept changed.

Among the presents were socks with US President Donald Trump’s image and a postcard signed by the Soyuz-Apollo mission crew.