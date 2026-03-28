Seizing Kharg Island by US troops will not open Strait of Hormuz — former Marine

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The United States will not be able to open the Strait of Hormuz if it seizes Kharg Island due to the lack of geographic connection between them, Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst and former United Nations arms inspector in Iraq, told TASS in an interview.

"Even if the United States were able to take Kharg Island, that’s very north in the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz is south. There is no geographic relationship. Taking Kharg Island will not open the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

In his opinion, before reaching Kharg Island, one must first open the Strait of Hormuz. "The two military forces that are being deployed to accomplish this seizure are Marine expeditionary units, who are on ships. So the ships would have to get through the Strait of Hormuz to get to Kharg Island. And they’re not going to get through the Strait of Hormuz to get to Kharg Island," he explained.

Ritter emphasized that no military professional would support seizing Kharg Island, "especially if it was linked to opening up the Strait of Hormuz."

"There’s literally no relationship between the two. Moreover, we [the United States] may not be able to take Kharg Island. Because even if we initially seize it, those forces on that island will be bombarded by Iranian missiles and drones, logistically unsustainable. They will have to withdraw. And that would be a defeat. So I think Kharg Island is purely a political, rhetorical exercise," he added.

In March 2026, US forces struck Iranian military targets on Kharg Island. According to US data, about 90 military targets were struck, but the island's oil infrastructure was undamaged. On March 20, it was reported that US President Donald Trump was considering occupying the island to force Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate. Trump claims the US can take the island "any time it wants." Tehran stated that in the event of an attack on Kharg, it would retaliate with large-scale missile and air strikes and "turn all US oil and gas facilities to ashes.".