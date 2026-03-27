German officials lose zero sleep over Trump's criticism of them — spokesman

BERLIN, March 27. /TASS/. The German government has reacted with restraint to the US president’s statement criticizing Germany for its stance on the conflict surrounding Iran, saying that it was not something that it would "lose sleep over."

The US leader said on March 26 that the conflict in Ukraine is not America's war.

"We’d refrain from commenting on every statement by every leader and in this case we will say what we think about these words privately," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told a briefing. "But this is definitely not a statement that we are losing sleep over."

Some German politicians said earlier that Germany will stay away from the conflict in Iran and will not engage in it.