French military killed in attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon — Macron

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. A French soldier serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping contingent was killed in a strike in southern Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban was killed this morning in southern Lebanon during an attack on the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission," he wrote on the X social network, expressing condolences to relatives of the deceased.

Three more soldiers were wounded and evacuated, Macron added. "Everything indicates that responsibility for the attack lies with [the Shiite organization] Hezbollah," he said, therefore demanding that the Arab Republic’s authorities "arrest those responsible" and "assume responsibility" for maintaining order, along with UNIFIL.