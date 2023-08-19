Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. After a command was issued to the probe Luna-25 for entering the pre-landing orbit an abnormal situation occurred, the space corporation Roscosmos told the media.

"Today, in accordance with the flight program of the Luna-25 probe, at 2:10 p.m. Moscow time, a command was issued to the probe to enter the pre-landing orbit. During the operation an emergency occurred on the space probe that did not allow it to perform the maneuver in accordance with the required parameters," Roscosmos said.

At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle carrying the Luna-25 automatic probe was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 11. On August 12 and 14, the spacecraft performed two trajectory corrections. On Wednesday, August 16, the automatic probe entered a lunar orbit.