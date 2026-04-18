Trump does not rule out renewed strikes on Iran if negotiations fail

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not rule out that Washington could resume military operations against Iran if an agreement is not signed.

"Maybe I won’t extend it (the ceasefire - TASS), but the blockade is going to remain. So you’ll have a blockade and, unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again," he said, answering a question from reporters about the possibility of extending the ceasefire if Washington and Tehran fail to reach a deal before the truce expires on Wednesday.