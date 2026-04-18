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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Trump does not rule out renewed strikes on Iran if negotiations fail

The US president added that the "blockade is going to remain," commenting on the possibility of extending the ceasefire if no deal is reached
US President Donald Trump Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images
US President Donald Trump
© Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not rule out that Washington could resume military operations against Iran if an agreement is not signed.

"Maybe I won’t extend it (the ceasefire - TASS), but the blockade is going to remain. So you’ll have a blockade and, unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again," he said, answering a question from reporters about the possibility of extending the ceasefire if Washington and Tehran fail to reach a deal before the truce expires on Wednesday.

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