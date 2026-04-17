US to extract Iranian enriched uranium using excavators — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The United States intends to use excavators to extract Iran’s highly enriched uranium from nuclear facilities attacked in the summer of 2025 and then bring it to the US, President Donald Trump said.

"How are we going to get the nuclear dust? We’re going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators. <...> And we’re going to get it back home to the USA," he said during a speech at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump uses the term "nuclear dust" to refer to materials that were stored at Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, which were targeted in US strikes last year.

The US president added that Tehran would not receive any money in return.