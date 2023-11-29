Hungary will never send weapons to Ukraine, top diplomat says

BRUSSELS, November 29. /TASS/. Budapest will never send weapons to Ukraine because weapons supplies only prolong the conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"What we have never done and will never do is weapons deliveries because we do believe that instead of weapons, peace should be brought to this region. The more weapons are delivered the longer the war will take; the longer the war takes, the more people will die," he pointed out in an interview with CNBC.

"There is a Hungarian community, a significant one, on the territory of Ukraine. Ethnic Hungarians have been constantly mobilized to the Ukrainian army <...> and many of them have died already," Szijjarto noted.

"We should multiply our efforts to make peace and force a diplomatic solution," the top Hungarian diplomat stressed.

Szijjarto emphasized the need to keep channels of communication open, saying that it was why Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing in October.

Earlier, Szijjarto stated that NATO foreign ministers had recognized at a meeting in Brussels that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive had failed and its results were far worse than expected.