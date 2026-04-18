US extends permission for Russian oil sales despite political opposition — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The United States has extended the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil despite strong political opposition, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The US has authorized transactions involving Russian oil loaded onto tankers before April 17. The document is valid until May 16. Thus, despite active political opposition, the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil has been extended," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that Russia maintains contacts with the United States on economic and energy issues.