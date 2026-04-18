Air defenses down 46 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in eight hours

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed 46 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in eight hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"On April 18, between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) and 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), on-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of Samara, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vologda, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan Regions, and the waters of the Black Sea," the report said.