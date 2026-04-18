Death toll from Kiev shooting up to six — mayor

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The death toll from the shooting in Kiev’s Goloseyevsky district has risen to six, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

"A woman hospitalized after the shooting just died in the hospital. Her identity is being established; she was around 30 years old. This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the shooting to six," he wrote.

Klitschko said earlier that 15 people were wounded during the shooting.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky reported that special forces had eliminated a man who opened fire on the street and then barricaded himself inside a supermarket, taking hostages, adding that circumstances were being investigated.

Ukraine’s Novosti. Live publication earlier published unofficial information, according to which four people were killed as a result of the shooter’s actions in Kiev.

Kiev police reported that an unknown gunman opened fire on people on a street in the southwest of the city. Later the gunman broke into a supermarket and took hostages.

Ukrainian police special forces stormed the supermarket premises, and as a result of the special operation, the man who opened fire was killed, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said on his Telegram channel.