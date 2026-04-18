Patients, newborns evacuated after Kiev targets maternity clinic in Russia’s Samara Region

SAMARA, April 18. /TASS/. Female patients and newly-born babies have been evacuated from a maternity clinic in Novokuibyshevsk in Russia’s Samara Region following a Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on his channel on Max.

The windows in the clinic were broken and ambulance vehicles were damaged in the attack, he added.

"This morning, the enemy carried out an inhumane attack. Ukrainian troops attempted to deliver a strike on a maternity clinic in Novokuibyshevsk where there were newborns, expectant mothers, patients of the gynecology department and staff at the time of the attack which occurred in close vicinity to the clinic," he wrote, adding that patients and newly-born babies have been urgently evacuated to nearby clinics.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the incident as a terror act. The attack showed that the Kiev regime "has morphed into an international terrorist gang, cell or organization," she told TASS in an interview.