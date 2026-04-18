Belarus will not engage in talks directed against its allies — lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Belarus will not engage in dialogue directed against its allies, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of Belarus’s House of Representatives (lower chamber of parliament) Oleg Gaidukevich told Izvestia.

"Our president [Alexander Lukashenko] has repeatedly said: we will never engage in dialogue against our allies - this is sacred. This applies not only to Russia, but also to China and other countries," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

According to the lawmaker, there is interest in dialogue with Belarus from all sides, including the United States. Minsk engages in such dialogue solely in its national interests, Gaidukevich emphasized.

"The dialogue with the United States is ongoing both through the parliament and through other national agencies," he said.