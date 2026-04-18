Lukashenko calls Macron, Merz `transient leaders’ who `came, grabbed, and left’

MINSK, April 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz `transient leaders’ in an interview with RT.

" Western politicians are all transient figures… They came, grabbed, and left," he said, referring to Macron and Merz. "They do not think about the people of France or Germany…. They once used to teach us - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other [post-Soviet] countries. And now they, in their turn, should visit us and learn, and make corresponding conclusions. But they are reluctant to make conclusions," Lukashenko lamented.

The Belarusian head of state agreed with the RT host that the West envies him because he enjoys a high approval rating at home. "May God allow any Western politician to have [an approval rating of] at least 60%," he added.