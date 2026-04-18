Iran partially reopens airspace for civilian traffic — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Iran has partially reopened the airspace, closed since February 28, for civilian traffic, a source in the Middle East’s air navigation services told TASS.

"Normal traffic has resumed in the eastern segment of Iran’s airspace, while the western segment of it remains closed," the source said, citing a relevant regulation. "This regime will be in effect until next Saturday morning, April 25," he added.

Namely, six civilian airports in Iran, including two in Tehran, will operate daily for 11 hours, from 3:30 a.m. local time to 2:30 p.m. local time (coincides with GMT), the source specified.

Iran’s airspace will remain shut for Russian airlines until May 15, Russia's air transport regulator, Rosaviatsiya, said, citing its own recommendations based on the position of the Russian Transport Ministry and the Russian Foreign Ministry.