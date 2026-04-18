Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until US naval blockade fully lifted — IRGC

TEHRAN, April 18. /TASS/. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from Saturday evening until the US naval blockade is fully lifted, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) Navy said in a statement.

"Due to the violation of the ceasefire agreement, since the enemy represented by the United States has not lifted the naval blockade of Iranian ships and ports, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed from today until the blockade is lifted," the statement reads.

The IRGC called on shipowners to adhere exclusively to the recommendations of the Iranian side and described US President Donald Trump’s statements on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as "not credible.".