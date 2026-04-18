Belarus’ dialogue with Americans not directed against Russia or China — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 18. /TASS/. Belarus is not maintaining dialogue with the Americans against Russia or China, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated.

"I am maintaining dialogue with the Americans neither against Russia, nor against China. At the first meeting, I told them: guys, Russia and China are not only our long-time partners but also friends. And when you, the Americans and the Europeans, imposed sanctions on us, China and Russia opened their doors, we were basically saved. So, why should I conduct a dialogue or pursue a policy against them today?" he asked rhetorically in an interview with RT.

The Belarusian head of state also said he is well aware how the West actually treats him. "No matter what negotiations the West has conducted with me, I understand perfectly well that I am not their son of a bitch. <…> Well, in a situation of me being president of this country, the Belarusian people, I need and should act, based on the interests of the people, not my own interests," Lukashenko explained.