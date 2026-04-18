Lebanese President orders investigation into death of French soldier

TUNIS, April 18. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has spoken by phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which he condemned the attack on peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a serviceman of the French Armed Forces. According to Aoun’s office, he told Macron that he had ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The President reiterated that Lebanon, which categorically rejects any attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL], is committed to ensuring the security of these forces and creating the appropriate conditions for them to carry out their duties," the NNA news agency quoted the office as saying. Aoun added that he "instructed relevant authorities to immediately investigate this incident and identify those responsible," and that the Lebanese authorities "will not hesitate to hold all those involved accountable.".