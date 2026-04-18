Senior Russian senator says he cannot imagine pro-American forces coming to power in Iran

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Pro-American forces cannot come to power in Iran amid the ongoing war, and if this situation persists it will cause a political defeat to the United States, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Information Policy Committee at the Federation Council, upper house of the Russian parliament, told TASS in an interview.

"Amid this war, a war of attrition, it is impossible to imagine that pro-American forces could come to power in Iran," Pushkov said. "Meantime, none of US objectives in Iran will be accomplished without a regime change," he explained.

If the current leadership in Iran stays and if Tehran retains control of the Strait of Hormuz post war, this would mean a pure political defeat for the United States, the senior Russian senator said.