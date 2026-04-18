Armenia, Russia agree to implement military-technical agreements — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, April 18. /TASS/. Armenia and Russia agreed to implement previously reached agreements in the field of military-technical cooperation at a meeting in Moscow earlier this month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.

"We have maintained military-technical cooperation [with Russia], which was even significantly suspended or reduced at one stage, and yes, we agreed to implement earlier reached agreements," the Armenian head of government said, referring to the April 1 meeting.

On April 1, Pashinyan visited Moscow where he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the talks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS in an interview that Armenia was nearing a point where Russia will have to build economic relations with it differently. Commenting on business ties between the two countries, the senior Russian official stressed that even as Moscow would hate to impose restrictions on Armenian companies it would not "make believe that things are as usual" if a scenario of Russian businesses being undesired in the republic materializes.