Iran-US talks may take place in Islamabad on April 26 — TV

CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. A new round of talks between Iranian and US delegations may take place in Islamabad on April 26, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

The Pakistani side plans consultations for this date, according to sources. Neither Tehran nor Washington have officially commented on this information yet.

Iran has informed Pakistan’s commander-in-chief during the latter’s visit to Tehran that the Islamic Republic would not give up its missile program within the talks, the TV channel said.