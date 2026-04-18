NATO not being in its best form — Lavrov

ANTALYA /Turkey/, April 18. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is currently not in its best form, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"NATO is not in its best form, and perhaps all of us can acknowledge that. We are not interfering into NATO’s internal affairs," he said.

According to Lavrov, Russia is not mimicking the bloc whose emissaries have been calling on other countries to sever relations with Moscow.

"We are not doing what the West and the Americans have been doing since long <…> and continue to do so, and the Europeans, too, when they travel to our neighboring countries, the countries that used to be in the same empire, in the Soviet Union, with us and who are Russia’s allies on a number of agreements in the fields of the economy, defense, security, law enforcement, customs, and so on," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "We all know that our American colleagues and colleagues from Brussels and other capitals have visited Central Asia <…> presenting some projects that clearly run counter to those schemes and those norms which, say, exist in the Eurasian Economic Union or the Commonwealth of Independent States," he explained.