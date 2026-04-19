UK discussing 'war bonds' to boost defense budget — newspaper

LONDON, April 19. /TASS/. Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom Rachel Reeves is considering an option of floating "war bonds" to increase the defense budget, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

A similar idea was put forward earlier leader of the Liberal Democrats opposition party Ed Davey, who suggested issuing war bonds to the amount of 20 bln pounds ($27.1 bln). Residents of the country may offer the government their money in the form of bonds for the term from to three years with payment of the same interest as for conventional government bonds.

The Times reported in January, citing sources, that UK Chief of the Defense Staff Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton reported the need of allocating 28 bln pounds ($38 bln) more to ensure combat readiness of the country to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.