Russian air defenses down one HIMARS rocket, 568 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian air defenses downed one HIMARS projectile and 568 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report.

"Air defenses shot down nine glide bombs, one US-made HIMARS rocket, and 568 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report reads.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 135,370 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,950 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,703 multiple rocket launchers, 34,505 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,669 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry concluded.