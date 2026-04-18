Dvoinik robotic sniper system isolates shooter as much as possible — Lobaev Arms

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Dvoinik robotic sniper system isolates the shooter from the weapon as much as possible, which is dictated by changing conditions on the battlefield, founder of Lobaev Arms, Vladislav Lobaev, told TASS.

Earlier the company said Russian arms manufacturers had developed the Dvoinik AI-controlled robotic sniper system, with its mass production having been launched.

"The rifle is intended to become a ground-to-ground drone. The shooter must be as isolated from the weapon as possible to survive on the modern battlefield. After all, in the near future, we’ll be fighting not only soldiers, but also inexpensive androids that produce themselves, like other robotic complexes. People are too precious and there are few of them. The Dvoinik robotic high-precision sniper system available on multiple platforms is the contribution of our group of companies and their teams, and Russia’s first step into this near future and the present," Lobaev said.