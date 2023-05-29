Russia will not negotiate until it wins in Ukraine conflict, says EU top diplomat Borrel

BRUSSELS, May 30. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said he is "not optimistic" about the situation in Ukraine and believes that Russia will not negotiate until it wins in the Ukraine conflict.

"I see the clear will of Russia to win in the war," the European Union foreign policy chief said speaking at an expert forum in Spain’s Barcelona. "Russia will not negotiate until it wins."

"I am not optimistic in my expectations about how this conflict may develop in the summer," he stated adding that the European Union should "continue building up its military assistance for Ukraine."

Borrell stated earlier in Brussels that while he kept coordinating military assistance to Ukraine from the European Union, he did not feel himself as the EU’s top diplomat, but "the defense minister of the European Union.".