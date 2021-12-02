Mi-28NM helicopter to be equipped with Khrizantema anti-tank missiles - designer

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The export-oriented modification of the newest combat helicopter Mil Mi-28 will be equipped with Khrizantema anti-tank guided missiles developed by a major design, research and production center KBM (part of Rostec state corporation), General Designer at KBM Valery Kashin told TASS.

"This weapon [the Khrizantema anti-tank guided missiles - TASS] will be used on the Mi-28NM helicopter after flight tests of the guided weapon system as part of the helicopter are completed," Kashin said. According to him, a conventional Khrizantema system is used for the helicopter complex.

The 9M123 Khrizantema anti-tank guided missile is designed to deal with enemy armored vehicles with dynamic protection, as well as enemy fortifications and engineering structures, above-water as well as low-speed air targets.