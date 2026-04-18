Iran may suspend production of 15 mln barrels of oil per day for one year — IRGC

CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. Iran could suspend daily oil production of 15 mln barrels in the region for a year, according to a warning by Mohammad Reza Naghdi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces).

"We could shut down 15 mln barrels of oil a day for a year, but we wouldn’t want to cause that much damage to the global economy," he said in an address published by the SNN TV channel.

Iran has already selected targets it plans to strike if hostilities resume, Naghdi added. "We haven’t achieved some of our goals yet, but if we do, we will change the course of the entire war," he noted.