MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s West group of forces destroyed five Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk area, the spokesman for the West group of forces Colonel Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"During the day, in the Kupyansk area, the West group of troops detected and destroyed five enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades," he said.

According to Zybinsky, during the counter-battery fight, the artillery of the West group also destroyed two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems in the area of settlements of Petropavlovka and Revucheye, a D-20 howitzer in the Prilipko area, as well as an enemy mortar crew in the area of the settlement of Olshana.