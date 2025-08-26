South Korean companies plan an additional $150 bln in US investments

SEOUL, August 26. /TASS/. South Korean companies intend to invest $150 bln into the American economy, in addition to the previously announced $350 bln, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"To open a new era of industrial renaissance and secure a leading position in the world together with the United States, South Korean companies are planning total investments of $150 bln in the American economy," Ryu Jin, Chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, was quoted by the agency. A business roundtable with the participation of executives from South Korean and US corporations was held in Washington.

According to the newspaper Hankyoreh, this commitment is separate from the $350 bln investment fund announced earlier as part of a tariff agreement. On August 25, talks were held in Washington between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

On July 31, it was announced that South Korea and the United States had reached agreements under which Washington began imposing a 15% customs duty on South Korean goods, despite the free trade agreement between the two countries. In April, Trump had threatened to raise tariffs to 25%. In exchange for the lower tariffs, South Korea pledged to invest $350 bln in the US and to purchase $100 bln worth of energy resources from American companies.