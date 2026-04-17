MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Belgium’s Chief of Defense, General Frederik Vansina has acknowledged that Europe does not care about the future of the Ukrainian statehood, with a statement about the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine until 2030, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Earlier on Friday, Vansina said that the EU intends to continue the conflict in Ukraine until 2030 to have time to prepare for a military confrontation with Russia without the participation of the United States. According to him, Europe "still has a few years thanks to the blood of Ukrainians who buy us this time."

"Roughly speaking, the Belgian serviceman recognized that European countries do not care about the future of the Ukrainian statehood, within what borders Ukraine will exist and whether it will remain an independent state at all," the source said.