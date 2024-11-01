US aims to exploit war to control Lebanon — expert

BEIRUT, November 1. /TASS/. Washington's mediation in the conflict in southern Lebanon does not seek to curb Israeli expansionism; rather, the United States has a different goal: to take control of the situation in Lebanon, according to Lebanese diplomat Adnan Mansour, who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2014.

"Washington seeks to capitalize on Israel's aggression to establish dominance over Lebanon. The US aims to eliminate the resistance forces led by Hezbollah, which hinder their plans to reshape the Middle East," Mansour stated.

He noted that the draft settlement plan for the Lebanese-Israeli border circulated by American and Israeli media grants extensive powers to the United States, reflecting their ambitions to "subjugate Lebanon and possibly beyond." "The United States, in particular, proposes that officers from the American Armed Forces and intelligence services lead the efforts of the body responsible for monitoring and enforcing the ceasefire agreement," the diplomat emphasized. This "concern" for Lebanon is seen as a means to prevent Hezbollah from posing a future threat.

Mansour does not rule out the possibility that the United States will insist on replacing or strengthening the UN Interim Force in Lebanon with a multinational force. "However, none of these plans are likely to materialize," he concluded. "While it is true that the Israeli enemy has dealt a significant blow to the resistance forces by eliminating their leaders and command staff, Hezbollah has managed to quickly recover its strength and repel the invading enemy forces."

Radio station Kan previously reported that the American draft ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah suggests that the Israeli army would withdraw from southern Lebanon a week after hostilities cease. Following this, the Lebanese army would deploy up to 10,000 troops along the border with Israel for 60 days. After these two months, Israel and Lebanon would engage in indirect negotiations mediated by the US regarding the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the resolution of border disputes.