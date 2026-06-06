Armenia’s CSTO withdrawal unlikely to increase security — Russian Security Council

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Armenia’s withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is unlikely to increase the country’s security, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is difficult for me to comment on actions of the Armenian leadership. This is their own business," he said, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the authorities would make a decision and leave the organization when necessary.

"But I would like to say that the CSTO has demonstrated its effectiveness and currently serves as a guarantor of security in the Eurasian space. Therefore, Armenia’s withdrawal from this structure is unlikely to increase security for the republic itself," Shevtsov concluded.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in an interview with Izvestia that the leadership of Armenia is artificially trying to put the country at a choice between Europe or the Eurasian Economic Union.