Israeli army reports striking Lebanon as it accuses `terrorists’ of violating ceasefire

TEL AVIV, April 18. /TASS/. The Israeli military has delivered strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported as it blamed certain "terrorists" for violating the ceasefire, without specifying their affiliation.

"Since the ceasefire came into effect (at 0:00 a.m. on April 17 - TASS), IDF soldiers south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon have identified several incidents in which terrorists violated the ceasefire understandings by approaching from north of the Yellow Line toward IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Following that, the Israeli Air Force (IAF), jointly with ground forces, "conducted precise strikes against the terrorists."

"Artillery fire was carried out in support of the ground troops operating in the area, and terrorist infrastructure sites used to facilitate attacks were struck in response to the threats," the IDF added.