Google fined nearly $300,000 for promoting VPN services

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has ordered Google LLC to pay 22.8 mln rubles ($298,600) for promoting VPN services via Google Play, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Google LLC guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure by the owner of an information resource on the Internet to remove information when required by Russian law)," the court’s ruling stated. Overall, the court issued rulings on six protocols related to the company, totaling 22.8 mln rubles.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has revealed six cases of posting offers to download VPNs in the Google Play app store, case materials indicate. The regulator sent a warning about the need to remove the ads, which Google ignored. Then the watchdog submitted protocols on administrative violations to court. A Google representative did not appear in court, the case was heard without him.