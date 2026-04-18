Rosatom closely monitoring US-Iran talks, ready to assist with removal of uranium

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Rosatom is closely monitoring the US-Iranian negotiations, particularly on nuclear issues, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are all closely following the progress of the negotiation process between US and Iranian representatives, as well as the statements by the American President, especially in relation to the Iranian nuclear program," he told the sectoral Strana Rosatom (Rosatom Country) newspaper.

During the negotiations between the parties, the removal of Iranian enriched uranium remains a key and sensitive issue, Rosatom’s chief executive noted. "In addition to the highly complex technical component, the issue of trust is an important part of future agreements. And here, only Russia has positive experience interacting with Iran. In 2015, at Iran’s request, we already removed enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic. We are ready to assist with this issue today as well," he said.