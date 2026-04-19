US should lift blockade of Cuba — Lula da Silva

MADRID, April 19. /TASS/. The United States must end the blockade of Cuba because it leaves people of this country to suffer, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"Stop this damned blockade of Cuba and let Cubans have a life of their own. We cannot be silent when observing what is happening," the president said. It is time for the US administration to recognize also the right of Cubans to their sovereign choice, Lula da Silva noted.

The leader of Brazil also urged the global community to pay attention to the continuing humanitarian catastrophe in Haiti. "The people of Haiti are starving," he stressed. "But they also deserve respect. Why nobody is talking about that?" the president added.

Brazil, Mexico and Spain approved earlier a joint declaration with a call to stop the blockade of Cuba.